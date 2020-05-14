Post Malone is launching his own French rosé wine called ‘Maison No. 9′ next month.

This venture into wine came after the rapper visited Provence last year, where he, Global Brand Equities’ James Morrissey and music manager Dre London worked with winemaker Alexis Cornu to sample grape varietals and blends.

The result is ‘Maison No. 9’, which is named after Malone’s favourite tarot card, the Nine of Swords. According to the tasting notes, the “inviting aromas of freshly picked fruit, such as ripe pineapple, pear and strawberry, meet hints of sweet French desserts once uncorked. The clean, dry, crisp finish is balanced and round with a texture that is mouthwatering and savoury, perfect for drinking on its own or with a variety of dishes.”

In a statement, Malone said that “rosé is for when you want to get a little fancy”.

“It’s a nice switch-up and I have been thinking about doing my own wine for a while,” he added. “It was great to work with Global Brand Equities because they saw the vision and we got to do some super cool stuff. Maison No. 9 goes down smooth, and you’re all going to love it!”

‘Maison No. 9’ will launch next month in stores and online — you can find out more about the wine by heading here.

Earlier this week, Malone’s lifestyle brand Shaboink announced a partnership with humanitarian aid organisation Direct Relief to donate 40,000 face masks to frontline workers.