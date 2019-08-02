Bud For Me: Post Malone launches merch range with Bud Light

Merchandise will preview the rapper's new album

Post Malone is launching a range of merch in association with Bud Light.

Post revealed some items from the Bud Light range will preview imagery and lyrics from his new album.

The new album is finished, as Post confirmed on stage at a show in Wyoming on Saturday (July 28). You can see Post announce the new album below.

Items in the Bud Light merch will be unisex, and include T-shirts, bags, hoodies and jackets. The collection goes on sale on Monday from Post Malone’s online store, with prices ranging from $10 to $250. One hoodie replaces “Budweiser” with “Post” in the lager’s iconic logo. You can view some of the collection below.

A pop-up store at 89 Crosby Street in New York will open on Monday for two days to coincide with the launch.

Post told Complex: “It’s cool to grow my relationship with Bud Light and collaborate on a merch collection with them. It feels good to give the fans something that represents a good-ass time.”

The new album, which follows 2018’s ‘Beerbongs And Bentleys’, has yet to be given a release date. Post recently released new song ‘Goodbyes’, a collaboration with Young Thug, alongside its cinematic video.

Post headlines Summer In The City festival in Dublin on August 22, before co-headlining Reading And Leeds Festival with Twenty One Pilots on August 24-25. He then embarks on a lengthy US tour from September 14-November 21.

In other Post Malone news, Dolly Parton recently gave her blessing after Post played his set at Bonnaroo festival with an outfit covered with photos of the country great’s face.

Parton said: “Love the outfit from head to toe.”