Post Malone unveils line-up for second annual Posty Fest

Meek Mill, Pharrell, Rae Sremmurd and more to perform

Fresh off the release of his new album, ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’, Post Malone has announced the return and confirmed the line-up of his very own festival, Posty Fest.

Besides Malone himself, other acts slated to play Posty Fest 2019 in November include Meek Mill, Pharrell Williams, Rae Sremmurd, Dominic Fike, Doja Cat, Yella Beezy, Beach Fossils and Saint Jhn.

The festival, curated and headlined by the rapper himself, debuted last October in Dallas, Texas. This year, Posty Fest will be held at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on November 2. Pre-sale begins Tuesday, September 10 and public sales begin Saturday, September 14. Find more details at the official Posty Fest website here.

Besides music, fans can also expect “exclusive collabs” and “giant things, jousting, limited merch, guitar-smashing and so much more”. See the line-up below via Malone’s Instagram:

Malone released his third studio album, ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’, last Friday (September 6). The record notably features Ozzy Osbourne alongside Travis Scott on the song ‘Take What You Want’, a collaboration that the Prince of Darkness apparently called “one of his favourite songs he’s done” since Black Sabbath. “Sunflower”, Posty’s chart-smashing collab with Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, also appears on the album.