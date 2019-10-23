Watch Post Malone make it rain £40,000 during US club show

Feeling generous, Posty?

Footage has emerged of Post Malone throwing £40,000 cash into a crowd during a recent live show – you can see a clip of the moment below.

The ‘Rockstar’ artist – real name Austin Richard Post – was performing at the E11EVEN nightclub in Miami, Florida on Saturday night (October 19) where he played a number of hits including ‘White Iverson’ and ‘Psycho’.

To the audience’s surprise, Posty showered the venue with $50,000 (£40,000) worth of single dollar bills. “50k Money Showers, Beer Bongs and @postmalone Live Performance! E11EVEN [loves] you!” nightclub officials wrote on their Instagram page.

Posting on Twitter, one fan said: “So Post Malone looks like a god with all the hands up, the money flying and all the air coming from behind. I had a blast yesterday at E11even.” Another wrote that the show was “the most epic night E11even has ever had”, adding that Post Malone “is a certified rockstar”.

Page Six reports that the 24-year-old musician had rocked up to a VIP spot in the club with a “massive” entourage, before taking part in a “sparkler parade with cases of Bud Light”.

Last week, the star took to the stage with Swae Lee at New York’s Madison Square Garden. Swae was the support act at the show and made a subsequent appearance with Posty on ‘Sunflower’.

Post Malone’s current Runaway Tour dates in the US follow his headline performance at Reading & Leeds festivals in August. In a four-star review of the Reading show, NME said: “Another Reading headliner is born, but this time with no gimmicks or bells or whistles or tricks. Just some fire, a whole lotta love, and one bonafide rockstar.”