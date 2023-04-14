Check out Post Malone’s pop-leaning new single ‘Chemical’

Post Malone has released his first single of the year with ‘Chemical’ – check out the music video below.

The single is the first solo music from the Syracuse-born star since his fourth studio album ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’, from 2022. A spokesman said that the song “signals the dawn of Post Malone’s next era while he assembles his upcoming fifth full-length offering and one of the most anticipated albums of 2023.”

‘Chemical’ shows a departure in sound for the rapper, leaning on his love dreamy alt–pop. The guitar-driven track plays heavily on nostalgia, guitar-driven sounds and Malone’s singing chops.

The song appears to deal with the theme of being trapped in an on-and-off relationship. Malone sings, “I ain’t tryna find fate, it’s too late to save face / I can’t get away, maybe there’s no mistakes.”

Its accompanying music video sees the 27-year-old, alone, in two scenarios; posing in front of various backdrops in a mock photoshoot and in a car smoking.

Post Malone last release was a feature on LA rapper YG‘s ‘Sober’ with Billboard Number One-scoring Roddy Ricch.

Meanwhile, Malone has recently been focussing more on his acting career. This August sees the release of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, which sees the rapper provide the voice of the character Ray Fillet, credited under his real name Austin Post. He’s also speculated to contribute to the film’s soundtrack.

The ‘Sunflower’ singer is also set to appear in the Christmas comedy Dear Santa alongside comedic actor-musician Jack Black.

Next month sees Post Malone kick off his 2023 UK and Ireland tour, starting May 4 at London’s The O2. Check out ticket details here, and see the dates below.

MAY

4 – The O2, London

6 – The O2, London

9 – 3Arena, Dublin

13 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

14 – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

16 – AO Arena, Manchester

In other news, Post Malone recently settled a lawsuit surrounding his 2020 single ‘Circles’.