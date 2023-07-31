Post Malone on how magic mushroom use has affected his memory

Post Malone has revealed how using magic mushrooms has impacted his short-term memory.

The rapper was taking part in a new interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe on Wednesday (July 26) when he revealed that he has suffered long-term side effects from magic mushrooms.

“Yeah, I take shrooms,” he told Lowe. “I like shrooms… [but] not as much as I used to. It’s really affected my short-term memory. Maybe it was just a stint of habitual overuse. Daily. But now I take a little bar of chocolate with my buddies, a little square chocolate and just laugh and laugh and laugh.”

He continued, explaining how he has seen the drug used to treat people suffering from PTSD, and how he believes it can often lead to a more ‘positive’ response than pharmaceuticals.

“I was talking to a ranger buddy of mine. He was a ranger and he was saying they’re giving it to guys for PTSD and stuff. And I was like, oh that’s cool because a lot of the times, a lot of pharmaceuticals, they have negative reactions often,” he explained. “It’s cool to see that they’re giving them this medicine and it’s actually working.

“He was saying his buddy was going through it and it really helped him a lot. I don’t know. It’s interesting because it’s improved. It has improved my view on things.”

Elsewhere in the discussion, Malone also reflected on how his outlook has become more optimistic in his latest album ‘Austin’, and explored the ways in which having a child has pushed him to tone down his reckless lifestyle.

“Making the last record – well, writing it – I was so, so sad. But now I’m so happy and it’s definitely improved my viewpoint on life,” he admitted. “Having a baby really put a lot into perspective, and it’s really slowed me down a lot, party-wise, going out and being crazy.

“I just want to take some time now,” he continued. “And actually you mentioned all the accoutrements of success and everything that comes with that. Now I just want to take a second and enjoy it.”

The comments regarding his stance on drugs come following various concerns from fans in recent years. He previously admitted to struggling with alcoholism and, back in 2020, fans took to social media to show their worry for the musician after he was seen stumbling, slurring his words and rolling his eyes back whilst performing in Memphis.

The rapper later took to the stage and addressed the comments – denying ever being on drugs and saying he felt “the best I’ve ever fucking felt in my life”.

Concerns arose again in April of this year when he was speculated to be on drugs after losing a significant amount of weight.

“I wanted to say that I’m not doing drugs, I’ve had a lot of people ask me about my weight loss and I’d suppose, performance on stage. I’m having a lot of fun performing, and have never felt healthier,” he said, addressing the rumours on Instagram. “I guess dad life kicked in and I decided to kick soda, and start eating better so I can be around for a long time for this little angel. Next up is smokes and brews, but I like to consider myself a patient man…”

Last week, Malone dropped his latest album ‘Austin’, which he described as capturing “who I am as a man and as an artist in this moment”.

The LP received a four-star rating from NME, who praised the rapper for delivering a thoughtful and introspective album, that showed fans a more personal side to him than ever before.

“Though his notable genre-defying skills are still here in ‘Austin’, Posty’s clearly veering off in new creative directions, which is a bold choice to make considering his formula thus far has pushed him to global acclaim,” it read.

“‘Austin’ is a thoughtful look back at all the vices and drinking that led to that comedown and a quick hopeful glance at what could happen next. The subject matter may be cutting at times – like when Malone recalls being so messed up he’s talking to nobody, throwing up on a tile floor and not wanting to sober up in ‘Mourning’ – but instead of each track playing out painfully, the album’s intricate production acts like a spoonful of sugar to help the bitterness go down.”