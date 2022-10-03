Post Malone on juggling fatherhood with touring: “It’s really tough not being able to see her”

Post Malone has opened up about fatherhood; how his baby daughter seems to be enjoying his music, and how he’s juggling the responsibilities of being a dad with the rigours of a touring lifestyle.

In a new interview with GQ, the rapper said he’s largely enjoying fatherhood, having welcomed his daughter – whose name has not been made public – back in June. “It’s really tough not being able to see her,” he told the publication, “but she’s coming out more often now. She’s huge, she’s super tall, and she’s such a legend and I’m just happy to see her. But it is heartbreaking having to leave and not be able to be with her all the time.”

Post went on to say that he “can’t tell” whether his daughter is a fan of his music just yet, but notes that she “hasn’t cried” when he’s put it on in her company. “We’ll wait and find out,” he said, explaining that he’s “tried to play her some stuff” over the past few months, but “can’t really tell what she’s into right now”.

Advertisement

The artist continued: “She’s going to have to like my music, I think, [or] she’s going to get used to it – I know everybody at the house plays it for her and hopefully, they’ll get stuck in her head. Kids love my music for some reason, which is awesome, so I’m hoping that she just goes with the flow on that one.”

GQ’s Eileen Cartter pointed out that Post’s daughter is likely to enjoy his music for its familial ties, to which he responded that as much will “probably make her hate it”. He joked: “She’ll be like, ‘Dad, you suck. Just go away.’ I love playing her lullabies. They make lullabies of my songs. Those are nice to listen to. Sometimes we’ll even put it on and I’ll have to guess what song it is and I just forget all the melodies. I’m like, ‘What song is this?’”

On what he finds to be “the craziest thing about being a dad”, Post unceremoniously declared: “The blowouts. She will blow out sometimes and it’ll come right outside of her pants. The poop will just be dripping out and I’m like, ‘What the hell happened?’ That’s how I know it definitely is my daughter – not that I have blowouts, but that I know my way around a toilet.”

Post’s GQ interview came just in the wake of his on-stage accident in St. Louis, where he injured his ribs after stumbling into a giant hole in the middle of his stage. He performed a few shows after that, but was forced to cancel a show in Boston when he was taken to hospital for excruciating pain. Nevertheless, he continued the ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’ tour in Cleveland last week.

The run is scheduled to continue throughout October and and November, wrapping up at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on November 15. The rapper’s ‘Cooped Up’ collaborator Roddy Ricch will join Post on all dates. Find remaining tickets here.

Following the North American tour, Post will then embark on a five-date run of shows in Australia and New Zealand next year, where he’ll take to stadiums supporting Red Hot Chili Peppers.