Post Malone on why his Eminem collab for ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ fell through

Post Malone has revealed that a planned collaboration with Eminem failed to happen, but there’s no love lost between the pair.

In an new interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1, the ‘Circles’ rapper revealed that the pair were unable to work together on his new album ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ after failing to secure a time that worked for both stars.

“What a fucking legend,” he said of Eminem. “There was a time where we were working everything out but just timing-wise, sometimes they just don’t match up at the right time. There will be a time.”

In the same interview, he also revealed how his unexpected collaboration with Ozzy Osbourne came about.

The pair link up on ‘Take What You Want’ from Post’s new album. The track also features Travis Scott.

“Ozzy Osbourne, baby,” he began. “I was in Utah because I had just got off tour. It’s good, right? Ozzy went over to Watt’s house. You’ve talked a lot before. He’s a maniac. I said, ‘Hey, you know what? Ozzy Osborne’s coming down, we’re going to cut it and I’ll FaceTime you. And you let me know what’s going on.”

He added that Osbourne described their collaboration as his favourite track since working with Black Sabbath.