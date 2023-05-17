Post Malone originally wanted new album ‘Austin’ to be “acoustic”

Post Malone’s upcoming album ‘Austin’ was originally intended to be an “acoustic” record, those close to the rapper have revealed.

Yesterday (May 16), Malone – real name Austin Post – revealed the name, release date and artwork for his fifth album. He also announced a North American tour starting in July, at which Malone promised “cool new production, new songs, and a very, very handsome man up on stage.”

Earlier this month on May 3, the rapper hosted an exclusive listening event for the press to hear his album – where those present were first to hear the record outside of his label and close circle.

Advertisement

Before playing the album, Mercury Records president Tyler Arnold spoke about the artist’s intentions for the record. Recounting a text exchange between himself and Post, he said: “Right after the last album [‘Twelve Carat Toothache’], Austin texted me and said, ‘Hey! Have a studio free tomorrow. I want to start making an acoustic album’ – although, this is definitely the farthest thing from being an acoustic album.”

The record does feature acoustic elements with some tracks including minimalist production, however the record is also influenced by dance and pop, as showcased on the recent single ‘Chemical’.

“I was scared to play a little guitar on there,” said Posty of the recording process. “I played some weird instruments on here as well. I became quite the maraca pro, and a tambourine pro – word to Mick Jagger.”

In his announcement video this week, Posty expanded, saying, “It’s been some of the funnest music, [and] some of the most challenging and rewarding music. For me, at least. [I’ve been] trying to really push myself and really do some cool stuff.”

Advertisement

After listening to the album, his manager Dre London commented on the “relaxed” nature of it. He emphasised that “[Post Malone] had no deadlines” and “wanted to go back to his roots and just make music”.

“You can really hear the feelings in the music, and music today isn’t about feeling but this album certainly is,” he said.

Proud to announce my new album titled “Austin” dropping on July 28th 🥹 This whole deal has been one of the most challenging, rewarding, and exciting records I’ve worked on. i feel it captures who i am as a man and as an artist in this moment. thank y’all so much for your… pic.twitter.com/Vm7UUuwY02 — Post Malone (@PostMalone) May 16, 2023

‘Austin’ is set to be released on July 28 via Republic Mercury Records. New single ‘Mourning’ will be released this Friday (May 19) as the album’s second single.

Tickets for his upcoming ‘If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying’ North American tour will go on sale at 10am local time. You can check the dates and ticket availability here.

i love y’all so very much, and I’m so excited to get out and do some more shows for y’all🥹help me put a baby through college, and come on out🍻some cool new production, new songs, and a very very handsome man up on stage 😎 sending love to you and yours 💕💕… pic.twitter.com/dcnTGG5rhl — Post Malone (@PostMalone) May 16, 2023

Currently, the European leg of his ‘Twelve Carat Tour’ has two stops left; Manchester’s AO Arena (May 17) and Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome (May 19 and 20). Visit here for tickets and more information.

Recently, Post Malone came out to say he isn’t on drugs but that “dad life kicked in” amidst rumours that his weight loss is due to substance abuse.