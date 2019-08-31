Post Malone’s new album to feature Ozzy Osbourne, Meek Mill and more

'Hollywood's Bleeding' arrives next week

Post Malone has unveiled a long list of collaborators for his upcoming new album, which includes Ozzy Osbourne, Meek Mill and many others.

Earlier this week, Posty confirmed the title and release date of his new album, which will be the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Beerbongs & Bentleys’.

Titled ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’, the rapper’s third album arrives September 6. It will feature the likes of Ozzy Osbourne, Meek Mill, SZA and Future, according to a social media post shared by Posty last night.

Also teasing Da Baby, Halsey, Lil Baby, Travis Scott, Swae Lee and Young Thug, the list of features comes after Posty shared new song ‘Circles’, which pairs uptempo, acoustic guitar-driven production with melancholic lyrics.

See the post below:

Posty announced the completion of his then-still-untitled record to a Wyoming audience in July. “The reason my voice is kinda fucked is because I was in the studio for the last three days and we just finished up the new album,” he told them. “I think it’s gonna be pretty god damn out of sight.”

Meanwhile, a new book claims that Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne is a genetic mutant.

Bill Sullivan, who is a genetic research professor at the Indiana University School of Medicine, makes the claims in his new book Pleased to Meet Me: Genes, Germs and the Curious Forces that Make Us Who We Are.