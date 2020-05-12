Post Malone donates 40,000 face masks to frontline workers

Post Malone has relaunched his lifestyle brand, Shaboink, and announced a partnership with humanitarian aid organisation Direct Relief.
Shaboink will donate 40,000 N95 facial masks to Direct Relief, which will then distribute the masks to frontline workers combating COVID-19 across the US.
In addition, Shaboink – originally conceived as a cannabis brand – is now accepting pre-orders for its new “clean kits”. The kits contain an assortment of cleaning accessories, including Shaboink-branded gloves, masks, hand sanitiser and even Vitamin C. Orders are currently scheduled for shipping between June 1 to 15. Rolling Stone reports that a portion of sales from the kits will be donated to Direct Relief.
In an interview with Rolling Stone, Malone said he “wanted to make something that’s fun”.
“We’re all in a pretty shitty time right now but we’ll get through it; let’s keep clean and kick this thing’s ass.”
The announcement follows Post Malone’s charity livestream tribute to Nirvana, which took place on April 24. Together with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, guitarist Nick Mack and Brian Lee, the quartet performed a 75-minute set of pure Nirvana covers to raise money for the UN Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Relief Fund.
Former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl praised the band after watching the stream, saying that Malone and the crew were “killing it”.