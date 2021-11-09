Post Malone replaces Travis Scott as Day N Vegas festival headliner

Post Malone has replaced Travis Scott on the line-up for Day N Vegas festival.

Scott pulled out of his scheduled headline appearance at the event as he is “too distraught to play” following last week’s Astroworld tragedy, sources told Variety yesterday (November 8).

Eight people died and hundreds were injured in the “mass casualty” crowd surge at Scott’s festival in Houston, Texas on November 5. In a statement, the rapper said he was “absolutely devastated” and that his “prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened”.

Experts have since claimed that Astroworld organisers “weren’t prepared” for the huge crowds, while lawsuits against Scott and promotors Live Nation continue to grow.

Last night, Day N Vegas shared the following update on social media: “Travis Scott will no longer be performing at Day N Vegas.

“The security and safety of all attending Day N Vegas has been and is always top priority in our festival planning. We continue to work hand in hand with law enforcement, medical personnel and public safety agencies on our protocols for the weekend.

“Please take care of yourselves and each other. Look forward to seeing you in a few days.”

In a subsequent tweet, organisers wrote: “We are excited that Post Malone has been added to close out Saturday night!”

You can see that post below.

We are excited that @PostMalone has been added to close out Saturday night! 🌻 ♠️ Download the Day N Vegas app to view set times, register your wristband and receive real time updates and info 📲 pic.twitter.com/lrO6LfvJ78 — Day N Vegas (@daynvegas2021) November 9, 2021

Kendrick Lamar tops the bill at Day N Vegas’ Friday edition (November 12), with Tyler, The Creator set to close Sunday evening (November 14). You can find further information here.

The addition of Post Malone to the line-up comes after the rapper/singer shared ‘One Right Now’, a new collaborative track with The Weeknd. It marks the first single from Malone’s upcoming fourth album.

Meanwhile, the city of Houston has named the eight people who died as a result of the crowd crush that occurred during Travis Scott’s Astroworld set. The victims’ ages range between 14 to 27.

It has also been reported that a nine-year-old boy is in a medically induced coma after he sustained “life-threatening injuries” at the event.