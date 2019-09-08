Post Malone reveals he and Mac Miller almost made a collaborative album

"What an incredible, honestly, what a genuine human being"

Post Malone has revealed that he and Mac Miller almost made a collaborative album.

The singer, who released new album ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ this week, was speaking to Zane Lowe on the first anniversary of Miller’s death.

Discussing how he first met Miller on Beats 1 radio, Post said: “Mac was the first one that tweeted me. It’s so weird because I listened to him since the beginning, I was like, ‘Yeah, awesome. This guy’s cool as shit.’ Then to be able to meet him and become friends with him was just like, ‘I look up to you, and now we’re sitting here playing beer pong.’”

He then went on to discuss the plan the pair had for a collaborative album, confirming: “We were going to make an album.

“We were sitting there playing beer pong and we were like, ‘Let’s make a fucking album.’ Then we were coming up with names and then it’s so weird too,” he continued.

“Because it was like a day, two days after he died. We were at an Airbnb in L.A. and all of a sudden the TV turns on, and on the TV and it wouldn’t stop. We tried disconnecting it and all this. Then we turned it off and then it came back on and I was just like, ‘This is weird. It gives me chills.’ I don’t know. What an incredible, honestly, what a genuine human being.”

The music world has been remembering Mac Miller on the first anniversary of his death yesterday (September 7), with tributes coming in from Kevin Abstract, Thundercat and more.

Post Malone’s new album ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ came out on Friday (September 6). In a four star review, NME‘s Danny Wright said: “At times he sounds like Julian Casablancas. At others he sounds like ’70s FM radio. This accomplished and eclectic record, though, could only come from Post Malone.”