Post Malone reveals how his Ozzy Osbourne collaboration came about

He said it's his favourite song he's done since Black Sabbath, apparently

Post Malone has revealed how his collaboration with Ozzy Osbourne came about.

The pair link up on ‘Take What You Want’ from Post’s new album ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’, which also features Travis Scott.

Now, in a new interview with Zane Lowe for Beats 1, Post has revealed how the unlikely collaboration came to be.

“Ozzy Osbourne, baby,” he began. “I was in Utah because I had just got off tour. It’s good, right? Ozzy went over to Watt’s house. You’ve talked a lot before. He’s a maniac. I said, ‘Hey, you know what? Ozzy Osborne’s coming down, we’re going to cut it and I’ll FaceTime you. And you let me know what’s going on.”

“We talked and it was like a big deal,” Post continued. “Yeah. Ozzy Osbourne. I think he crushed it. I mean he was talking to Watt and Watt was telling me he was like this, ‘Yo, this is my favourite that I’ve done since you know, Sabbath and since I started my own, own way.’ I was like, ‘That’s huge.’ I’m like honoured. Thank you very much.” Watch the full interview below.

Elsewhere in the interview, Post Malone revealed that he almost made a collaborative album with Mac Miller before the rapper’s death.

“We were sitting there playing beer pong and we were like, ‘Let’s make a fucking album.’ Then we were coming up with names and then it’s so weird too,” he told Lowe.

‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’, Malone’s third album, came out on Friday (September 6). In a four star review, NME‘s Danny Wright said: “At times he sounds like Julian Casablancas. At others he sounds like ’70s FM radio. This accomplished and eclectic record, though, could only come from Post Malone.”