The second ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ visual

Post Malone has released a picturesque video for ‘Saint-Tropez’, a song from his recently released album ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’.

Director Chris Villa captures the rapper – decked out in a Louis Vuitton utility vest – stunting at an impressive location in the hells that could very well be his apocalypse-ready home in Utah. Elsewhere in the video, he sips wine in a suit, and toys with a sword that seems to be the same one he wielded as a medieval knight in his music video for the single ‘Circles’.

“This shit bliss, I’m so rich,” Posty raps on ‘Saint-Tropez’. “Versace boxers on my dick / Bud Light runnin’ through my piss.” Watch the music video below:

‘Saint-Tropez’ is the second track from ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ to get the visual treatment. The record is Malone’s third studio album and the follow-up to his 2018 breakthrough ‘Beerbongs & Bentleys’. In a four-star review of ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’, NME’s Danny Wright wrote, “Where ‘Beerbongs & Bentleys’ was criticised for a lack of ideas, here is a record that darts off in many different directions, as though you’ve handed the keys to your Spotify account to a friend with a short attention span.”

The record featured many collaborations, most notably ‘Take What You Want’ with Ozzy Osbourne and Travis Scott. In an interview, Malone said that the Prince of Darkness had apparently called the song his “favourite” thing he’d done since Black Sabbath.