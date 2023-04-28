Post Malone says he isn’t on drugs, “dad life kicked in”

Post Malone has shared in a new post on Instagram that he isn’t on drugs, addressing concerns online regarding his weight loss and “I’d suppose, performance on stage”.

Earlier today (April 28), the singer-rapper wrote on Instagram: “I wanted to say that I’m not doing drugs, I’ve had a lot of people ask me about my weight loss and I’d suppose, performance on stage. I’m having a lot of fun performing, and have never felt healthier. I guess dad life kicked in and I decided to kick soda, and start eating better so I can be around for a long time for this little angel. Next up is smokes and brews, but I like to consider myself a patient man…”

He also revealed that he has been working in the studio recently on new music, adding that he aims to post on Instagram more. “My brain is in a super dope place, and I’m the happiest I’ve been in a long time.” He ended his post with a heartfelt message to his fans, writing: “If you’re having a hard time or need some love, I can say that you’re loved more than you know, and keep fucking crushing it”.

The post comes just a week ahead of the rapper’s tour dates in Ireland and the UK, for which he will perform in London, Dublin, Glasgow, Birmingham and Manchester. You can purchase tickets here.

MAY

4 – The O2, London

6 – The O2, London

9 – 3Arena, Dublin

13 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

14 – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

16 – AO Arena, Manchester

Earlier this month, Bad Bunny brought out Post Malone, Jhay Cortez and Jowell & Randy for his history-making headline set on the first night of Coachella 2023. Unfortunately, Post Malone’s part of the set was plagued by technical difficulties, with Malone’s microphone cutting out and at points, his guitar was unable to be heard.

Post Malone also recently released a new single, ‘Chemical’, marking the first solo music from the Syracuse-born star since his 2022 studio album ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’. A spokesman said that the song “signals the dawn of Post Malone’s next era while he assembles his upcoming fifth full-length offering and one of the most anticipated albums of 2023.”