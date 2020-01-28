Post Malone says he’s planning to release a new album in 2020

Post Malone has revealed he is already planning his next album release.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Malone said it won’t be long until fans have a follow-up to 2019’s smash-hit ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ LP.

“I hope to have a record out for the fans in 2020,” the rapper said, when asked what his plans were following the second leg of his North American tour, which resumes on February 4.

Malone has also sent his well-wishes to Ozzy Osbourne, who recently revealed his diagnosis with Parkinson’s, who he says “is going to keep kicking ass.”

The two collaborated on ‘Take What You Want’ from Malone’s last album, and shared the stage at the AMAs last year.

“Working with him and hanging out with him and being around him, you can’t tell,” he said. “You can tell he has a little difficulty getting around, but he’s so strong.”

Meanwhile, the rapper is also set to make his acting debut in Mark Wahlberg’s new Netflix movie ‘Spenser Confidential’.

Directed by Peter Berg, the film premieres on the streaming service on March 6 and also features Winston Duke and Mark Maron.

Malone was recently caught on video belting out a karaoke cover of Pantera‘s ‘Walk’ while hanging out with the band Beach Fossils in New York City.