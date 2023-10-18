Post Malone says Taylor Swift told him ‘Better Now’ is “fucking amazing”

Post Malone has recalled the time he received high praise from Taylor Swift for his 2018 track ‘Better Now’.

Speaking with Howard Stern on SiriusXM, the American rapper and singer remembered a backstage encounter with the pop sensation, who revealed she was a fan of Posty’s single from his album ‘Beerbongs & Bentleys’.

“We were just passing by and she was like, ‘Oh my God! Nice to see you. ‘Better Now’ is fucking’ amazing!’,” he remembered Swift enthusing (via Billboard).

“And I was like, ‘What?’That’s fucking crazy, you’re a great fucking songwriter! Thank you so very much.’”

The artist was especially touched by the ‘Midnights’ star’s praise, sharing: “There’s so many beautiful artists in the world and for another artist to acknowledge that is a really, really bitchin’ thing. It’s a really special thing.”

He added: “That was a really cool moment and it was very inspiring.”

When Stern mentioned the attention around Swift’s recent ‘Eras‘ tour, Post Malone said her evolving success was “fucking so cool”.

“I recently got to hang out with her and she is genuinely one of the most kind and considerate [people] and a fucking hell of a songwriter. Holy shit, amazing,” he said, adding that she’s “fucking destroying it” while he’s just “doing the best I can”.

The artist also shared his thoughts on Swift’s new relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce, who Post Malone once faced off in a beer pong match.

“Whenever I met him he was the sweetest dude,” Malone said. “You never know. Nowadays you never know. You meet a lot of people in the world and what’s cool is to see people that are successful – much like Taylor and Travis and [Chiefs QB] Patrick [Mahomes] — they really give a shit about human beings. And I think that’s pretty bad ass.”

Meanwhile, Swift’s new concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, scored the biggest opening weekend for a concert film in history.