Post Malone set to headline special Pokémon virtual live show

Post Malone has been announced as the headliner of a virtual live show that is being held to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Pokémon.

The concert will take place online on February 27, which has been designated as ‘Pokémon Day’.

Set to kick off Pokémon’s year-long ‘P25 Music’ programme, the Malone gig is just the first taste of the franchise’s partnership with Universal Music Group which is promising “more music surprises” in 2021.

A trailer for the virtual concert has been released which stars the rapper/singer as he is transformed into a Pokémon-style video game character – you can see it below.

“I’ve been a Pokémon fan for a long time, so the opportunity to headline the Pokémon Day concert celebrating 25 years is awesome,” Malone said in a statement.

The virtual concert will be free to view on February 27 from 7pm EST (midnight on February 28 in the UK) on the official Pokémon YouTube channel, Pokémon’s official Twitch channel and on Pokémon’s 25th anniversary website.

More details about ‘P25 Music’ will be announced by Pokémon at the end of the concert on February 27.

Last month Katy Perry was announced as an ambassador for Pokémon’s 25th anniversary celebrations.

“Pokémon has been a constant in my life from playing the original video games on my Game Boy, to trading Pokémon TCG cards at lunch, to the adventures of catching Pokémon on the street with Pokémon GO,” Perry explained.

“I’ve even visited the Pokémon Café in Japan while on tour! It is an honour to be chosen to help celebrate a franchise that has given me so much joy in the last 25 years, and to be able to watch it evolve in the ways it’s provided that kind of electric joy for the kids in my life and around the world.”