Post Malone to play massive Glasgow show this summer

Post Malone has announced he’ll play a huge Scottish show this summer.

The American rapper, who released his latest album ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ in 2019, will head to Glasgow Green on June 30, after heading across Europe for a series of separate festival shows. Tickets for the Scottish date go on general sale at 10am on January 31 and you can buy them here.

Support for the Scotland date is yet to be confirmed, but fans may be able to hear new music after he revealed he is already planning his next album release.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Malone said it won’t be long until fans have a follow-up to his 2019 smash-hit LP.

“I hope to have a record out for the fans in 2020,” the rapper said, when asked what his plans were following the second leg of his North American tour, which resumes on February 4.

Malone has also sent his well-wishes to Ozzy Osbourne, who recently revealed his diagnosis with Parkinson’s, who he says “is going to keep kicking ass.”

The two collaborated on ‘Take What You Want’ from Malone’s last album, and shared the stage at the AMAs last year.

“Working with him and hanging out with him and being around him, you can’t tell,” he said. “You can tell he has a little difficulty getting around, but he’s so strong.”

The rapper is also set to make his acting debut in Mark Wahlberg’s new Netflix movie ‘Spenser Confidential’.