Here’s a snippet of Post Malone’s new song ‘Circles’

The 30-second clip comes after announcing that his third album was completed

Gearing up the release of his third album, Post Malone has surprised fans by releasing a snippet of a new song.

Last week, the rapper/singer confirmed the completion of his forthcoming new album during a performance at the Cheyenne Frontiers Days festival in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Now, following up the release of his most recent single, ‘Goodbyes’ with Young Thug, he’s shared a 30 second clip of a new song titled ‘Circles’.

Posting the clip to YouTube, ‘Circles’ hears Posty sing: “Seasons change and our love went cold/ Feed the flame ’cause we can’t let go/ Run away while we’re running in circles,” over the pop-infused instrumental.

Listen to the snippet below:

As the song plays, a Bud Light logo is displayed. While unclear if ‘Circles’ has been created in partnership with the beer company, it was revealed last week that Posty is launching a range of merch in association with Bud Light.

In other Post Malone news, Dolly Parton has responded to his decision to wear clothes plastered with her face, in an apparent tribute during his recent set at Bonnaroo.

The country icon shared a picture of Malone’s onstage get-up, along with a message: “Love the outfit from head to toe”.