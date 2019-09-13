Watch Post Malone sing along to ‘The Shrine / An Argument’ by Fleet Foxes

Now, can we get a collab?

No one’s a bigger fan of the Fleet Foxes than Post Malone. The rapper recently showed love to the indie-folk band with an impromptu performance of their 2011 song, ‘The Shrine / An Argument’.

Malone, who is currently promoting his new album ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’, took a short break during an interview with Kewin Forst of Kewin Forst Talks to unwind to Fleet Foxes’ discography. In a clip captured by his tour photographer Adam DeGross, the rapper – sporting a cowboy hat with a cigarette in hand – breaks into song, earnestly singing along to the folk anthem. Check it out below:

Posty has long claimed to a huge admirer of Robin Pecknold and co. In 2015, the rapper tweeted, “If you don’t like Flee [sic] Foxes then fuck you.” He also later confessed on social media that “Fleet Foxes is the only group that I love every single song of.”

‘The Shrine / An Argument’ is a cut from Fleet Foxes’ 2011 album, ‘Helplessness Blues’. In a two-star review of the record, NME’s Tim Chester described the song as a “startling wake-up” in which Pecknold “finds a roar behind the check-in desk clerk”.

The Fleet Foxes have stayed relatively quiet on the recording front for the past few years. The Seattle band released their third LP, ‘Crack-Up’, back in 2017. Pecknold commented then that their next album would arrive “within 24 months of LP3, according to contract”. Earlier this year, he released a series of demos, which were seemingly from the group’s forthcoming as-yet-untitled album.