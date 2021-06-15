Post Malone spends £1.1million on new diamond fangs

Post Malone is the latest musician to get a new jewel-encrusted look, after spending over £1million on two diamond fangs.

As TMZ reports, the rapper forked over £1.13million ($1.6million USD) on natural porcelain veneers framed with two diamond fangs. The procedure was carried out by celebrity dentist Thomas Connelly and cosmetic dentist Naoki Hayashi, in collaboration with Isaac Bokhoor and his team at Angel City Jewellers.

“With a smile that shows off natural Porcelain Veneer work framed with 2 Diamond Fangs with a total weight of 12 Carats, Post Malone literally has a $1million smile!!!” Connelly said in a post on Instagram.

Malone’s new look follows a previous move by fellow rapper Lil Uzi Vert to have a $24million diamond pierced into his forehead, which has since been removed. He said the reason behind the cosmetic procedure was because he feared he’d lose the valuable jewel.

“So $24million on a ring is the stupidest idea because I’m gonna look down and that ring ain’t gon’ be there … I know me. I wake up in odd places and different sceneries,” he said.

Post Malone released his latest album, ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’, back in 2019. NME gave the record four stars upon its release, writing that the “accomplished and eclectic record could only come from Post Malone”.

Posty is set to perform at a range of festivals this year, including Lollapalooza Chicago, Rolling Loud Miami, and Governors Ball, as well as Rock in Rio Lisboa in 2022.