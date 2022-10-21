Post Malone suffers second onstage injury during recent Atlanta show

Post Malone has suffered a second onstage injury, rolling his ankle at a recent show in Atlanta.

Footage of the incident, which took place during the North American leg of Malone’s ‘Twelve Carat Tour’, shows the rapper landing on his ankle while crossing levels between stages. Malone – who was performing the ‘Beerbongs & Bentleys’ song ‘Psycho’ – can then be seen limping and wincing as he heads off the stage.

In a second video from the concert, Malone addresses the misstep to the crowd at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, telling them he’d tripped on one of the “little holes in the middle of stage where fire comes out”. The rapper later jokingly asked the audience to “forgive [him]” if his “dance moves aren’t 100 per cent” as a result of the injury.

🚨 Posty bruised his ankle tonight in Atanta for #TwelveCaratTour. Sending you love, @PostMalone. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/12ktIq1bCe — Post Malone News (@NewsPosty) October 19, 2022

The onstage accident marks Malone’s second in as many months, having fallen through a trapdoor during his show in St. Louis in September. He was later hospitalised for that injury, which resulted in broken ribs and the postponement of his subsequent concert in Boston. “I’m having a very difficult time breathing,” Malone wrote in an Instagram post at the time, “I feel terrible, but I promise I’m going to make this up to you.” The tour later resumed in Cleveland.

Pending the extent of his recent ankle injury, Malone’s ‘Twelve Carat Tour’ will next take to shows in Texas, Utah and Washington, before wrapping up its North American leg at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com arena. Next, the rapper will embark on dates in Abu Dhabi, New Zealand and Australia.

Malone’s ‘Twelve Carat Tour’ comes in support of his 2022 album ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’. The rapper’s fourth studio album spawned the singles ‘One Right Now’, ‘Cooped Up’, and ‘I Like You (A Happier Song)’, which featured The Weeknd, Roddy Rich and Doja Cat, respectively. In a four-star review, NME described ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’ as “the most intimate and open look into [Malone’s] life yet.”