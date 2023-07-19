Post Malone surprises fans with pop-up Times Square gig

Post Malone surprised the public with an impromptu pop-up concert in New York’s Times Square yesterday (July 18). Check out footage below.

The Texan singer has been on his ‘If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying’ North American tour whilst preparing for the release of his fifth album ‘Austin’ later this month.

On Monday, Malone – real name Austin Post – was in Buffalo, New York for a show. The next day, he stopped by Times Square and performed a run of hits including ‘Sunflower’ and ‘Circles’ on the TSX stage – which the rapper called “the coolest venue in the fucking universe.”

Post became the first artist to play on the new stage in the centre of NYC – telling the audience that he was “nervous” and “super terrified”. However, he also said that was “super excited to play something off the new record” while airing recent singles ‘Mourning’, ‘Overdrive’ and ‘Chemical’.

POST MALONE IS IN TIMES SQUARE!!! pic.twitter.com/1rloCVP1TU — Brookie Ray Stewart ✨✨✨ (@BrookieRex) July 18, 2023

Live stream of Times Square at TSX where Post Malone is revealing his new album through a listening partyhttps://t.co/LyYsWdjffZ — Harvdrive (@Harvdrive24) July 18, 2023

Full performance of ‘Enough is enough’ live from Times Square pic.twitter.com/ifuDuBAcQE — Post Malone News (@NewsPosty) July 18, 2023

He also debuted an unreleased track from ‘Austin’ called ‘Enough Is Enough’, featuring the lyrics: “Long nights in the city scene/ They said I, won’t pick fights that I won’t ever win/ I got a bad bitch that would bring her friends/ But when I’m with you, it feels like I’m living again.”

Meanwhile, a video of the 28-year-old singing Militarie Gun’s ‘Do It Faster’ backstage with the band’s frontman Ian Shelton has begun circulating online, with fans of both acts hoping for a collaboration soon.

During a recent exclusive album playback earlier this year, his label president told attendees that the rapper originally wanted ‘Austin’ to have a different sound and that he wanted to “start making an acoustic album.”

‘Austin’ is due for release on July 28.