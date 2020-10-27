Post Malone teamed up with Taylor Hawkins, Metallica’s Rob Trujillo and more for epic jam session

Producer Andrew Watt has marked his thirtieth birthday by hosting what he describes as the best jam session of all time – featuring the likes of Post Malone, Foo Fighters‘ Taylor Hawkins, Metallica‘s Rob Trujillo and Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ Chad Smith.

In a series of photos posted to Watt’s Instagram account, Posty is seen shredding it on guitar, while the likes of Rob and Taylor assume their natural positions on bass and drums, respectively.

“DIRTY 30… best jam of all time,” Watt captioned the snaps.

Commenting on the photos, Charli XCX wrote: “Nothing like a good jam.”

Watt is known for a series of high profile production credits, having worked with Post Malone on all three of his albums.

He also collaborated with Ozzy Osbourne on his most recent album ‘Ordinary Man’, which featured the Post Malone & Travis Scott collab ‘Take What You Want’.

Last week, Ty Dolla $ign also shared his new Post Malone collaboration ‘Spicy’, the latest preview of the former’s latest album ‘Featuring Ty Dolla $ign’.

Post Malone also emerged among the main winners at the Billboard Music Awards earlier this month.

The rapper scooped a total of nine awards at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, while there were also victories for the likes of Billie Eilish, Kanye West and Cardi B.