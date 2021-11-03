Listen to a snippet of Post Malone and The Weeknd’s new collaboration ‘One Right Now’

Post Malone and The Weeknd have teased a new collaborative single titled ‘One Right Now’, sharing a snippet of the track.

The brief audio clip, posted on both artists’ Instagram accounts earlier today (November 3), features both Post and The Weeknd singing. Post’s manager Dre London also shared the snippet on his own account, revealing the track’s title as ‘One Right Now’ and suggesting it will arrive this Friday (November 5).

Listen to the snippet below:

‘One Right Now’ will mark Post’s second single for the year, following ‘Motley Crew’. That track arrived back in July alongside a Cole Bennett-directed video that featured cameos from Ty Dolla $ign, Big Sean, SAINt JHN, Mötley Crüe‘s Tommy Lee and more.

The rapper’s last studio album was 2019’s ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’. Since then, Post has featured on numerous other artists’ tracks, including Ozzy Osbourne cut ‘It’s a Raid’, a remix of Saweetie’s ‘Tap In’, Big Sean collaboration ‘Wolves’ and Ty Dolla $ign‘s ‘Spicy’.

The Weeknd, meanwhile, has appeared on the likes of Doja Cat‘s ‘You Right’, Kanye West‘s ‘Donda’ cut ‘Hurricane’ (alongside Lil Baby) and last month featured on Swedish House Mafia‘s ‘Moth to a Flame’.

In August, The Weeknd released ‘Take My Breath’, the lead single to his upcoming fifth studio album, details of which are yet to be revealed. The singer’s last album, ‘After Hours’, arrived last year.