Post Malone and The Weeknd share new collaboration ‘One Right Now’

Post Malone and The Weeknd have shared a collaborative new track, ‘One Right Now’ – listen below.

Teased earlier this week, the synthy team-up begins with Abel Tesfaye addressing a lover who’s been “fuckin’ with my feelings“. Later, Post sings: “Don’t call me ‘baby’ when you did me so wrong.”

The Weeknd adds in his second verse: “You’re a stain on my legacy/ We can’t be friends, can’t be family (Oh)/ You probably fuck all my enemies (Oh)/ I can’t let you be next to me/ Oh, you belong to the world now/ So just me leave me alone now/ We’re not in touch no more.”

Tune in here:

‘One Right Now’ serves as the first single from Post Malone’s fourth studio album, the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’. He released the song ‘Motley Crew’ over the summer.

Since his last record, Post has featured on numerous other artists’ tracks, including Ozzy Osbourne cut ‘It’s A Raid’, a remix of Saweetie’s ‘Tap In’, Big Sean collaboration ‘Wolves’ and Ty Dolla $ign‘s ‘Spicy’.

The Weeknd, meanwhile, returned in August with ‘Take My Breath’. It marked the first taste of his upcoming fifth album, which will follow last year’s ‘After Hours’. Details of the project are yet to be revealed.

Post Malone’s festival Posty Fest 2021 was cancelled last month due to “logistical issues”. It was set to be the first Posty Fest since 2019, as last year’s event was shelved due to the coronavirus pandemic.