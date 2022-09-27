Post Malone restarting tour with Cleveland show after hospitalisation

After being forced to cancel a show in Boston over the weekend following an admission to hospital with difficulty breathing, Post Malone will restart his ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’ tour tonight (September 27) in Cleveland, Ohio.

Over the weekend, Post revealed he had been taken to hospital for pain after waking up to “cracking sounds on the right side of [his] body”. The pain likely stemmed from an injury he sustained onstage in St. Louis last week, in which he fell into an opening in the middle of the stage, damaging his ribs.

“I’m having a very difficult time breathing, and there’s like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move,” the rapper wrote in a statement announcing a show planned for Boston on Saturday night (September 24) had to be cancelled. “We’re in the hospital now, but with this pain, I can’t do the show tonight. I’m so fucking sorry.”

Now, Post has confirmed the tour will be restarting at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland tonight. “Cleveland, I will be singing the FUCK outta some songs tonight,” he tweeted. “See y’all tonight.”

Following the Cleveland gig, Post’s tour is poised to continue in Pittsburgh on Wednesday (September 28). The run is scheduled to continue throughout October and and November, wrapping up at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on November 15. The rapper’s ‘Cooped Up’ collaborator Roddy Ricch will join Post on all dates. Find remaining tickets here.

Following the North American tour, Post will then embark on a five-date run of shows in Australia and New Zealand next year, where he’ll take to stadiums supporting Red Hot Chili Peppers.