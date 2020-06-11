Post Malone and Tyler Yaweh announce new joint single ‘Tommy Lee’

Post Malone and Tyla Yaweh are set to release a new collaborative single, titled ‘Tommy Lee’.

The title references Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee and boasts the lyric: “Pull up with a drum like I’m Tommy Lee.”

The new single will be released tomorrow (June 12). Yesterday (June 10), Yaweh shared behind-the-scenes footage of the two artists writing and recording the track in Los Angeles and Washington D.C.

Advertisement

“I’m living life like a rock star/Pulling me stretch limousines,” Yaweh sings at one point in the short clip. Watch it below now.

Speaking to NME about the song, Yaweh described it as being about “living life and spreading positive energy”. Explaining why he and Malone named the track after the Mötley Crüe drummer, he added: “Tommy Lee just doesn’t give a fuck and I love that.” Come back to NME for the full interview with Yaweh on Friday (June 12).

The rapper and singer, who has toured with Malone and is signed to his label, previously spoke to NME about his working relationship with the star at Reading Festival 2019. “Just watching is enough for me,” he said when asked if Malone had offered him any advice. “I watch and I learn. He’s just always there for me and [is] hands on with all this stuff.”

Advertisement

In April, Malone gave his fans an update on his next album. “We’ve just been kinda fucking sitting around the house and working on this new album I got coming for y’all, I’m really fucking excited for it,” he told fans during his Nirvana covers live-stream.

“Trying to put it out as soon as I fucking can, I’m really proud of the music that we’re making, and I’m having a lot of fucking fun.”