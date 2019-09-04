Post Malone unveils tracklist for new album ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’

Here's what you can expect from Posty's latest.

Post Malone has confirmed the track list for his new album, the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Beerbongs & Bentleys’.

The rapper’s will release his third album ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ on Friday (September 6). After debuting ‘Circles’ and confirming that the record will feature appearances from the likes of Ozzy Osbourne and Halsey, he’s now confirmed the full track list. Check it out below.

It reveals that ‘Take What You Want’ is arguably the most star-studded track on the whole record – featuring contributions from both Ozzy Osbourne and Travis Scott.

‘Wow’ and ‘Sunflower’, which are already hits for the rapper, will also feature.

Yesterday, the rapper also unveiled the video for his new track ‘Circles’. The new ‘Circles’ clip sees Posty heading to the battlefield, taking part in a huge, bloody battle but managing to survive.

Post Malone headlined Reading & Leeds festivals last month, bringing a one-man show full of rockstar potential. In an NME review of the set, Andrew Trendell said: “No gimmicks, bells, whistles or tricks – just some fire, a whole lotta love, and one bona fide rockstar.”

“From the mad bounce of ‘Wow.’, the sass and swagger of ‘No Option’, the party-starting ‘Candy Paint’ to the sweet balladry of ‘Stay’, he holds these kids in the palm of his hand. Bumbags slung over their shoulders, two fingers in their air, raving throughout, this generation have the Reading Festival headliner that they really want – unfiltered, unchained and just as wild as them.”

At the Leeds leg of the festival, Posty joined his co-headliners Twenty One Pilots on stage to perform a cover of Oasis classic ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’.