Watch Post Malone rise from the dead in ‘Goodbyes’ music video

The Young Thug-assisted track gets a gritty visual treatment

Post Malone has dropped off ‘Goodbyes’, his new collab with Young Thug, alongside a cinematic video.

Directed by Colin Tilley, the clip begins with a face-off between Posty and the leader of a biker gang – they’re both vying for the affection of a blonde played by Big Little Lies actress Kathryn Newton. But before the rapper can deliver any blows to his opponent, he’s stabbed brutally in the neck and dies. The scene then cuts to nighttime, as a zombified Posty emerges from his grave to lurk the streets alone.

He later stumbles into Newton’s character – with her new man – at a bar where Young Thug is performing. “I want you out of my head / I want you out of my bedroom tonight (Bedroom) / There’s no way I could save you (Save you) / ’Cause I need to be saved, too,” Malone laments over a hard trap beat. Watch the video below.

‘Goodbyes’ is a follow-up to Malone’s previously released single, ‘Wow’, which arrived in December. Last year, he also released his sophomore album, ‘beerbongs & bentleys’, which was nominated for Record Of The Year and Album Of The Year at the 2019 Grammy Awards. In a two-star review of the album, NME described the LP as “a faded swirl of lean, flexing, custom whips, misogyny and occasionally – mercifully – heartbreak”.

Young Thug, on the other hand, dropped the song ‘The London’ with Travis Scott and J Cole in May.