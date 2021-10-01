Post Malone’s Posty Fest 2021 has been cancelled

Post Malone‘s music festival Posty Fest 2021 has been cancelled.

The 2021 edition of the event – which had been set to take place outdoors at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas from October 30-31 – was meant to be the first Posty Fest since 2019, as last year’s event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, organisers have now confirmed that Posty Fest 2021 has been cancelled.

“Due to logistical issues impacting the production of the festival, Posty Fest is rescheduling to 2022,” a short statement on the festival’s site reads. “Refunds are available at point of purchase.

“We can’t wait to make 2022 our biggest year yet. Stay safe everyone, we’ll see you soon.”

Variety cites unnamed sources who claim that the festival’s organisers “were having difficulty implementing COVID-19 protocols in Texas — which has much looser protocols than most [US] states — and determined it was best to postpone to next year”. Posty Fest’s organisers have not yet responded to these claims.

Post Malone had been set to headline this year’s Posty Fest, with the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert, Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow, Turnstile, Polo G, Rod Wave, Tyga, Iann Dior, Koe Wetzel, $uicideboy$, Tyla Yaweh, Flo Milli, Kaash Paige, Kenny Mason, Peach Tree Rascals, RMR, Gatecreeper, Clever and LoveLeo also booked to perform.

Malone was recently filmed, meanwhile, in the studio with Kanye West and Fleet Foxes songwriter/vocalist Robin Pecknold.