Posthumous Dan Sartain album announced, with profits going to his daughter

A posthumous Dan Sartain album has been announced, with the profits going into a trust fund for the late singer-songwriter’s daughter.

The cult Alabama rocker died in March at the age of 39. A GoFundMe page set up by his family to help pay for his funeral confirmed the news.

“Dan Sartain left us many memories and music, but has unfortunately left us way too early,” a statement on the page said. “As wonderful as his legacy is, he had no plans for the unmentionable, and thus, here we are.”

Today (October 29), a new album titled ‘Arise, Dan Sartain, Arise’ has been announced, which is due to be released on November 26 via One Little Independent.

The first track to be previewed from the posthumous release is ‘People Throwing Stones In Glass Houses’. The hazy, mid-tempo cut about self-reflection is accompanied by a black and white visual that sees Sartain walking the streets while singing the song.

You can check out the Darryl Jacks-filmed video below:

You can pre-order ‘Arise, Dan Sartain, Arise’ here – see the tracklist below.

01 ‘You Can’t Go Home No More’

02 ‘People Throwing Stones in Glass Houses’

03 ‘I Don’t Care (Oh La La La)’

04 ‘Rooster in the Henhouse’

05 ‘I Heard Laughing’

06 ‘Kisses In The Morning’

07 ‘True Love’

08 ‘My Best Fit’

09 ‘Fires and Floods’

10 ‘Dumb Friends’

11 ‘Foreman Grill’

12 ‘Personal Injury Law’

13 ‘Daddy’s Coming Home’

Born on August 13, 1981, Sartain began his career performing with hardcore band Plate Six in the 1990s. The singer-songwriter and guitarist released his first two self-produced albums through independent record labels in 2001 (‘Crimson Guard’) and 2002 (‘Romance In Stereo’).

He followed it up with eight more albums over the next 14 years, with the last being 2016’s ‘Century Plaza’ – his third released on One Little Indian.

Over the years he toured with the likes of The White Stripes and The Hives, and released the single ‘Bohemian Grove’ through Jack White‘s Third Man Records in 2009.