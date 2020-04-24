Posthumous Juice WRLD single ‘Righteous’ released

The family of late rapper Juice WRLD have posthumously released a new track, ‘Righteous’. Watch the music video below.

‘Righteous’ shows Juice openly and candidly discussing his anxiety and how he would treat it by self-medicating.

In a statement made on Juice’s Instagram account earlier today, his family announced the single while also explaining their decision on how to release his unheard music.

“Juice was a prolific artist who dedicated his life to making music,” the family said.

“Choosing how to share his upcoming music with the world was no easy feat. Honoring the love Juice felt for his fans while shining a light on his talents and his spirit are the most important parts of this process for us.”

The family’s statement also notes the Live Free 999 Fund, which Juice’s mother – Carmela Wallace – announced yesterday. The fund was started in an effort to help youth struggling with mental illnesses like addiction, anxiety and depression.

“I was aware of his struggles with addiction, anxiety, and depression; we had many conversations about his challenges with these issues,” Wallace said of her son.

“I know he truly wanted to be free from the demons that tormented him. I made the decision upon his death that I was going to share his struggles with the world with the objective of helping others.”

Juice WRLD’s last live shows were in Australia late last year, in support of his second studio album ‘Death Race For Love’.