Posthumous XXXTENTACION documentary ‘Look At Me: XXXTENTACION’ screening details announced

A new XXXTENTACION documentary, titled ‘Look At Me: XXXTENTACION’ is set to be screened in London, Paris and Berlin next month, in advance of its international streaming launch. Check out further details below.

The film, which was originally released on streaming service Hulu in the US in May, was made with the involvement from the late artist’s mother, Cleopatra Bernard, and the manager of his estate, Solomon Sabande. Watch the trailer below.

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Sabaah Folayan [Whose Streets, 2017], ‘Look At Me: XXXTENTACION’ uses archival footage, combined with interviews with his family, friends and musical collaborators, to hone in on the widely-documented mental health and addiction issues that the artist – born Jahseh Onfroy – faced throughout his lifetime. The film also raises questions on womens’ rights and his history of domestic abuse charges.

Onfroy was killed in a shooting aged 20 as he left a car dealership in Miami, Florida in June 2018. Prior to his death, he confessed to a series of violent crimes in a secret recording. Since then, a number of posthumous releases have been shared, including the album ‘Bad Vibes Forever’ in late 2019.

In addition to ‘Look At Me: XXXTENTACION’, a previously unseen interview with Onfroy will be premiered and released via Altavod on 22 November 2022. Co-directed by Lesley Steele and FADER Films’ Rob Stone, who is also the executive producer of the project, ‘In His Own Words: XXXTENTACION’ will see Onfroy give unfiltered insight into career and worldview.

A portion of the proceeds from the online release will be donated to grassroots charity The National Alliance on Mental Illness, as well as other charitable organisations focusing on mental health and community wellness.

Tickets will be made available for a number of fans and ​​for your chance to attend one of the screenings click here.

‘Look At Me: XXXTENTACION’ screening dates:

Curzon Bloomsbury, London, November 15

Club 13, Paris, November 16

Zoo Palast, Berlin, November 16