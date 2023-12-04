Potter Payper announces dates for 2024 ‘Filthy Free’ UK and Europe tour

Potter Payper has announced that he will tour the UK and Europe next year in support of his debut album ‘Real Back In Style’. See full dates and tickets below.

The Barking-raised star announced on his Instagram that he will be going on a 14-stop tour next year, promising fans that the shows are “going to be a crazy experience like you’ve never seen before.”

It will start in Dublin on February 25 before hitting cities such as Birmingham, Manchester and his hometown of London. Then, the rapper will tour Europe for the first time, visiting Stockholm, Brussels and more before ending in Amsterdam on March 14. You can see all of the dates below. Tickets to ‘Filthy Free: The Tour’ went are on sale now and available here.

The tour dates for the ‘Filthy Free: The Tour’ are:

FEBRUARY

25 – Dublin – The Academy

26 – Belfast – Limelight2

27 – Glasgow – O2 Academy

29 – Manchester – Manchester Academy

MARCH

1 – Birmingham – O2 Institute

2 – Nottingham – Rock City

4 – Cardiff – Tramshed

5 – Bristol – O2 Academy

6 – London – Roundhouse

8 – Brussels – Botanique

9 – Paris – Les Etoiles

11 – Berlin – Franzz Club

12 – Stockholm – Debaser sTRAND

14 – Amsterdam – Bitterzoet

In March, the east London rapper dropped the highly-acclaimed record ‘Real Back In Style’ which peaked at the Number Two spot on the UK albums chart and has accumulated over 50million global streams. It also made history for being the highest-charting British album to have no features.

Last month, Payper released an limited-edition vinyl of ‘Real Back In Style’ to celebrate the success of his debut album. Fans can purchase the vinyl via his official online store.

Ahead of the release, Payper spoke to NME about working on his debut album and how he had the title for it before he had the project.

“I knew that I had to reach a certain point in my life before I even considered making an album,” he told Ray Sang, explaining his thought process before making ‘Real Back In Style’. “It’s going to be everything like I’ve done before, but nothing like what I’ve done before.”

In other news, Payper teamed up with Aitch to feature on the remix of Liverpudlian rapper Mazza L20’s breakthrough track, ‘Murdaside’, whiich featured on Aitch’s ‘Lost Files’ EP.