Potter Payper announces “straight-talking” mixtape ‘Thanks For Hating’

Potter Payper has announced that he will be releasing a new mixtape later this month called ‘Thanks For Hating’.

Last week (February 7), the 26th MOBOs saw the likes of Central Cee, Dave, Asake, RAYE, Shygirl and more picking up awards. At the ceremony, Ghetts was honoured with the MOBO Pioneer Award, Soul II Soul earned the Lifetime Achievement Award and Sugababes took home the MOBO Impact Award.

East Londoner Potter Payper won the Album Of The Year award for his critically lauded debut, ‘Real Back In Style’. While accepting the accolade from rapper-actor Bashy, he told fans: “I am dropping a mixtape called ‘#ThanksForHating’ and I hope you all buy it and enjoy it.”

“The new mixtape is a testament to Potter’s dedication to music over the last decade,” a press release promised. “He’s betting on himself, surpassing all expectations and proving to himself – and anyone who has ever doubted him – that he will stand the test of time. In his typical unflinching style, the project is a straight-talking reflection of the environment Potter was raised in.”

He has already released two singles from the mixtape; he dropped ‘Trench P (London City)’ in January and put out ‘Sinaloa Cartel’ earlier this month. On both, the 33-year-old told vivid stories from his past life as a drug dealer and the politics he learnt to abide by.

The mixtape will be his first full-length project since 2023’s ‘Real Back In Style’ – which made UK chart history when it became the highest charting UK rap album with no features, peaking at Number Two.

‘Thanks For Hating’ is set to be released on February 23 (fans can pre-order and pre-save the record here) and is the next in the series from Payper’s 2021 breakthrough mixtape, ‘Thanks For Waiting’ – which debuted at Number Eight on the UK album charts.

After the mixtape’s release, NME spoke to the rapper about the project’s cover art, which showcased a handwritten letter addressing his fan base. He said the letter was more for him than his fans as he felt like he “hit rock bottom and then gone through the floor.”

He continued: “The letter was like an apology to my fans to say I’m sorry that you’ve been invested in me all this time and I’m not taking it seriously, and also to the industry people that I offended along the way”.

Payper said that he had to set his intentions publicly so he “had to stick to [his] word.”

In other news, Payper will embark on the ‘Flithy Free: The Tour’ later this month. He will perform a run of shows in the UK and Europe, starting in Dublin, Ireland on February 25. He will stop in Manchester, Paris, Brussels, Berlin and more before ending the excursion in Amsterdam on March 14. Visit here for any available tickets.