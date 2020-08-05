New Order announce remastered ‘Power Corruption & Lies’ boxset

New Order have announced a special boxset for their seminal second album ‘Power Corruption & Lies’.
Released in 1983 via Factory Records, the LP features the tracks ‘Blue Monday’, ‘Age Of Consent’ and ‘Your Silent Face’, and was hailed as New Order’s best album by NME back in 2018.
Today (August 5), it’s been announced that the record has been remastered for the ‘2020 Definitive Edition’ collection, which is set to arrive on October 2. The boxset will be comprised of an LP, two CDs, two DVDs and a book.
An extra CD will contain previously unreleased writing sessions from New Order’s rehearsal space in Manchester as well as their BBC John Peel Session from 1982. The DVDs will feature classic live footage, rare TV appearances and the band’s 1984 documentary Play At Home.
Also included in the boxset, designed by longtime collaborator Peter Saville, will be a new 48-page hardback book of rare photographs and original text.
What’s more, fans will be able to get their hands on four individual 12” vinyl singles: ‘Blue Monday’, ‘Confusion’, ‘Thieves Like Us’ and ‘Murder’ – you can check out those covers below.
See the full tracklist below:
Power, Corruption & Lies (for CD and LP) (2020 remaster)
- Age of Consent
- We All Stand
- The Village
- 5 8 6
- Your Silent Face
- Ultraviolence
- Ecstacy
- Leave Me Alone
Power Corruption & Lies – Extras (CD)
Writing Session Recordings
- Age Of Consent *
- The Village *
- 5 8 6 *
- Your Silent Face *
- Ecstacy *
- Leave Me Alone *
John Peel Session
- Turn The Heater On
- We All Stand
- Too Late
- 5 8 6
John Peel Session Outtake
- Too Late (instrumental rough mix) *
New York Session Outtake
- Thieves Like Us (New York demo #1) *
Writing Session Recordings
- Thieves Like Us *
- Murder *
- Blue Monday *
- Blue Monday *
Album Session Recordings
- Blue Monday Instrumental outtake *
*Previously unreleased
New Order – Power, Corruption & Lies DVD
DVD 1
Live Shows
The Hacienda, Manchester, 1982
In A Lonely Place
Ultraviolence
Denial
The Village
We All Stand
Senses
Chosen Time
5 8 6
Temptation
Everything’s Gone Green
Recorded on 26th June, 1982
Rosehill Hotel, Kilkenny, Ireland 1983
We All Stand
Leave Me Alone
Denial
The Village
Temptation
Confusion
Age Of Consent
Blue Monday
Everything’s Gone Green
Ceremony
Recorded on 24th April, 1983
TV Sessions
BBC Top Of The Pops, London, 1983
Blue Monday
Countdown – 1983
Confusion
Switch – 1983
Age Of Consent
Blue Monday
BBC Top Of The Pops, London, 1984
Thieves Like Us
Extras
The Hacienda, Manchester, 1983
Your Silent Face
5 8 6
Recreation Centre, Tolworth, 1983
We All Stand
Leave Me Alone
Tower Ballroom, Birmingham, 1983
Love Will Tear Us Apart
First Avenue, Minneapolis, 1983
Ultraviolence
Uni-Mensa, Dusseldorf, 1984
The Village
Alabamahalle, Munich, 1984
Thieves Like Us
Blue Monday
Metropol, Berlin, 1984
Lonesome Tonight
Confusion
DVD 2
Play At Home
Channel 4 documentary made by New Order
Live Show
The Hacienda, Manchester, 1983
Blue Monday
Age Of Consent
Lonesome Tonight
Your Silent Face
Leave Me Alone
5 8 6
Denial
Confusion
Temptation
Thieves Like Us
In A Lonely Place
Everything’s Gone Green
Recorded on 20th July, 1983
SINGLES (2020 remaster)
Blue Monday
Side 1
Blue Monday
Side 2
The Beach
Confusion
Side 1
Confusion
Confused Beats
Side 2
Confusion Instrumental
Confusion (Rough Mix)
Thieves Like Us
Side 1
Thieves Like Us
Side 2
Lonesome Tonight
Murder
Side 1
Murder
Side 2
Thieves Like Us Instrumental