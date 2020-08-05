News Music News

New Order announce remastered ‘Power Corruption & Lies’ boxset

The collection will be comprised of an LP, two CDs, two DVDs and a book

By Tom Skinner
New Order Power Corruption & Lies
'Power Corruption & Lies - 2020 Definitive Edition'. CREDIT: Press

New Order have announced a special boxset for their seminal second album ‘Power Corruption & Lies’.

Released in 1983 via Factory Records, the LP features the tracks ‘Blue Monday’, ‘Age Of Consent’ and ‘Your Silent Face’, and was hailed as New Order’s best album by NME back in 2018.

Today (August 5), it’s been announced that the record has been remastered for the ‘2020 Definitive Edition’ collection, which is set to arrive on October 2. The boxset will be comprised of an LP, two CDs, two DVDs and a book.

CREDIT: Press

An extra CD will contain previously unreleased writing sessions from New Order’s rehearsal space in Manchester as well as their BBC John Peel Session from 1982. The DVDs will feature classic live footage, rare TV appearances and the band’s 1984 documentary Play At Home.

Also included in the boxset, designed by longtime collaborator Peter Saville, will be a new 48-page hardback book of rare photographs and original text.

What’s more, fans will be able to get their hands on four individual 12” vinyl singles: ‘Blue Monday’, ‘Confusion’, ‘Thieves Like Us’ and ‘Murder’ – you can check out those covers below.

See the full tracklist below:


Power, Corruption & Lies (for CD and LP) (2020 remaster)

  1. Age of Consent
  2. We All Stand
  3. The Village
  4. 5 8 6
  5. Your Silent Face
  6. Ultraviolence
  7. Ecstacy
  8. Leave Me Alone

Power Corruption & Lies – Extras (CD)

Writing Session Recordings

  1. Age Of Consent *
  2. The Village *
  3. 5 8 6 *
  4. Your Silent Face *
  5. Ecstacy *
  6. Leave Me Alone *

John Peel Session

  1. Turn The Heater On
  2. We All Stand
  3. Too Late
  4. 5 8 6

John Peel Session Outtake

  1. Too Late (instrumental rough mix) *

New York Session Outtake

  1. Thieves Like Us (New York demo #1) *

Writing Session Recordings

  1. Thieves Like Us *
  2. Murder *
  3. Blue Monday *
  4. Blue Monday *

Album Session Recordings

  1. Blue Monday Instrumental outtake *

*Previously unreleased

New Order – Power, Corruption & Lies DVD

DVD 1

Live Shows

The Hacienda, Manchester, 1982

In A Lonely Place

Ultraviolence

Denial

The Village

We All Stand

Senses

Chosen Time

5 8 6

Temptation

Everything’s Gone Green

Recorded on 26th June, 1982

Rosehill Hotel, Kilkenny, Ireland 1983

We All Stand

Leave Me Alone

Denial

The Village

Temptation

Confusion

Age Of Consent

Blue Monday

Everything’s Gone Green

Ceremony

Recorded on 24th April, 1983

TV Sessions

BBC Top Of The Pops, London, 1983

Blue Monday

Countdown – 1983

Confusion

Switch – 1983

Age Of Consent

Blue Monday

BBC Top Of The Pops, London, 1984

Thieves Like Us

Extras

The Hacienda, Manchester, 1983

Your Silent Face

5 8 6

Recreation Centre, Tolworth, 1983

We All Stand

Leave Me Alone

Tower Ballroom, Birmingham, 1983

Love Will Tear Us Apart

First Avenue, Minneapolis, 1983

Ultraviolence

Uni-Mensa, Dusseldorf, 1984

The Village

Alabamahalle, Munich, 1984

Thieves Like Us

Blue Monday

Metropol, Berlin, 1984

Lonesome Tonight

Confusion

DVD 2

Play At Home

Channel 4 documentary made by New Order

Live Show

The Hacienda, Manchester, 1983

Blue Monday

Age Of Consent

Lonesome Tonight

Your Silent Face

Leave Me Alone

5 8 6

Denial

Confusion

Temptation

Thieves Like Us

In A Lonely Place

Everything’s Gone Green

Recorded on 20th July, 1983

SINGLES (2020 remaster)

Blue Monday

Side 1

Blue Monday

Side 2

The Beach

Confusion 

Side 1

Confusion

Confused Beats

Side 2

Confusion Instrumental

Confusion (Rough Mix)

Thieves Like Us 

Side 1

Thieves Like Us

Side 2

Lonesome Tonight

 

Murder 

Side 1

Murder

Side 2

Thieves Like Us Instrumental

