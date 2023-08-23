Pre-sale tickets to Fyre Fest 2 sell out – despite having no line-up or location

Pre-sale tickets to Fyre Festival 2 have already sold out, despite there being no line-up or location announced yet, according to founder Billy McFarland.

Earlier this week, the first 100 tickets for the second instalment of the famously disastrous music festival went on sale.

First developed by now convicted fraudster McFarland six years ago, the disgraced Fyre Fest was originally set to run over two weekends on a private beach in the Bahamas.

However, it was quickly revealed to be fraudulent once punters arrived on the scene to find inadequate accommodation and a lack of food and water. The disgraced enterprise was the subject of the the explosive Netflix documentary FYRE.

However, the festival’s notorious reputation appears to have worked in its favour, as pre-sale tickets (spots 1-100) have reportedly already sold out.

“We announced our first pre-sale on Sunday, they sold out very, very quickly,” McFarland claimed in an a video interview with TMZ.

He added that even without a line-up or location, the first drop reportedly sold out “almost instantly”.

Prices for the tickets were $499 (£392) with other tiers that are “coming soon” ranging from $799-$7,999 (£628-£6,289).

McFarland said that to get Fyre Fest 2.0 off the ground, he messaged the founders of the top festivals around the world on Instagram but was mostly ignored for the past nine months.

However, he said once there was interest in turning the story of FYRE and McFarland’s life into a Broadway musical, he then began to receive more responses from festival organisers.

He said that their partners “are not gonna let me do much at the festival”, but said he was planning to make cheese sandwiches at the event – a reference to the viral picture of an extremely sad looking meal that attendees received at the first Fyre festival.

Andy King, meanwhile – who infamously recalled being willing to do “whatever it took” and was “prepared to suck dick” to secure a shipment of water for the troubled event – is also reportedly set to attend the festival again.

McFarland was released from prison in 2022 after he pleaded guilty to multiple counts of fraud.

He recently spoke about plans for the festival’s comeback on TikTok, sharing: “It has been the absolute wildest journey to get here.”

In March this year, McFarland laid out his plans to repay the $26million (£20.9million) he owes to investors for the first event.