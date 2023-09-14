Pregoblin joined on stage by Pete Doherty in Brixton to launch new single

Pregoblin were joined on stage by Pete Doherty at a recent London gig, following the launch of their new single ‘Big Hitters’.

READ MORE: Five things we learned from our In Conversation video chat with The Libertines

The band is the new project of Jessica Winter and former Fat White Family collaborator Alex Sebley, who are set to release their debut album ‘PREGOBLIN II’ in January next year.

Now, at their most recent live show in Brixton last night (September 13), the indie band celebrated the release of their new single, and brought out The Libertines frontman Pete Doherty to the stage.

Advertisement

The gig was held at the Windmill venue in the country’s capital, and saw Doherty join Winter and Sebley for the recent single they released together, ‘These Hands AKA Danny The Knife’.

The two joined forces to create the song earlier this year, and following its release back in July, the musicians confirmed it to be centred around themes of loneliness and a lack of fulfilment that comes after one has achieved all their biggest aspirations. Check out footage of Doherty on stage with the band at the intimate Brixton gig below.

As well as bringing the indie veteran on stage for their latest live show, Pregoblin also celebrated the release of their new single yesterday.

Titled ‘Big Hitters’, the single is the second to be taken from the upcoming album, following on from lead track ‘These Hands AKA Danny The Knife’, and features a guest appearance from American rock musician and radio host Armand Schaubroeck.

Discussing the motivation behind the song, the frontman explained that it is reflective of the darker side of the music business and looks to help those who have experienced it firsthand feel seen. “It’s a song for all those who have had a bitter experience of the music industry,” said Sebley. “Theft, desperation, nepotism & other people.”

Advertisement

It also comes with an accompanying music video, directed by Sophie Coppin and featuring guest appearances from Lias & Nathan Saoudi and Adam Brenan (Fat White Family), Sam Toms (Temples), Georgia Keeling, Anna McDowell, Erin Lawrie, Dexter Krenal (DXTA), Dante Traynor & Anna Hand. Find the music video for the new single below and pre-order the forthcoming album here.

Pregoblin’s run of live shows continues tonight (September 14), with a show at the Wasteland venue in Margate.

In other Pete Doherty news, earlier this year, the singer-songwriter announced his first solo acoustic tour of the UK and Ireland in 10 years.

The ‘Battered Songbook Tour’ kicked off in April and ran until May, and saw him incorporating songs from The Libertines, Babyshambles and his own solo projects – ending with a performance in London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Additionally, The Libertines drummer Gary Powell recently confirmed when the band’s forthcoming new album will be released – stating that the follow up to the band’s 2015 LP ‘Anthems For Doomed Youth’ will arrive in January.