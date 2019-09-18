Premiere date announced for Elton John’s ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ musical

With music by John and lyrics by Shaina Taub

A musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada – featuring music written by Elton John – will premiere next year.

Tony-winning director Anna D. Shapiro will adapt Lauren Weisberger’s best-selling book – whose famous 2006 movie adaptation starred Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway – for the stage.

The musical, which was first announced in 2017, will make its pre-Broadway world debut in Chicago on July 14, 2020 and play through August 16, 2020, Deadline reports. Details on the Chicago cast and the musical’s Broadway run are not yet available.

The musical will feature all-new music by John, whose Broadway bona fides include The Lion King and Billy Elliot the Musical, and lyrics by singer-songwriter Shaina Taub. In 2018, Taub told Deadline she’d written the first batch of songs for The Devil Wears Prada that summer.

Taub sang John’s praises in the 2018 interview: “He’s an incredible artist and so kind, and so open, and so collaborative, and it’s just been a really powerful experience to work with a legend who really is an artist who loves making music and loves to collaborate with new people.”

The Devil Wears Prada follows protagonist Andy, a young writer who starts a job at a prestigious publication in New York City under a “stylish yet terrifying boss”, as the musical’s official synopsis reads.