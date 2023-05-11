Pretenders share nostalgic new single, ‘Let The Sun Come In’

The Pretenders have shared the first single to be taken from their upcoming album, ‘Relentless’ — check out ‘Let The Sun Come In’ below, as well as the full tracklist.

The upcoming release will mark the band’s 12th full-length LP, and follows on from their 2020 album ‘Hate For Sale’. Although the band teased the release earlier this year, it has today (May 11) been confirmed that it will arrive on September 1 via Parlophone.

According to the members, the album is set to represent a snapshot of where the band are in 2023, and arrive with the same “impulsiveness” and “attitude” that they captured in previous fan-favourites, including ‘I’ll Stand By You’ and ‘Back On The Chain Gang’.

“I liked the definition: ‘showing no abatement of intensity,’” said Chrissie Hynde of the meaning behind the title. “It’s the life of the artist. You never retire. You become relentless.”

The 12-track album marks the second time that The Pretenders have written an album as a collaboration between Hynde and the band’s guitarist James Walbourne, as well as the first to be released via Warner Brothers – Parlophone’s parent record label – since 1999.

“We had developed this method of working remotely and it seemed like we just kept on doing it for this album. This is something that we’ve honed down to an art in the last few years,” Hynde continued, explaining the songwriting process for the LP. “[James Walbourne] always comes up with something I wouldn’t have thought of myself and I love surprises.”

One of these surprises on ‘Relentless’ will come in the form of a long-awaited collaboration between the band and esteemed composer Jonny Greenwood (Radiohead, The Smile) — appearing as the album’s closing track ‘I Think About You Daily’. Check out the full tracklist below, as well as the first nostalgic single to be shared, ‘Let The Sun Come In’. Pre-order ‘Relentless’ here.

The ‘Relentless’ tracklist is:



1. ‘Losing My Sense Of Taste’

2. ‘A Love’

3. ‘Domestic Silence’

4. ‘The Copa’

5. ‘Promise Of Love’

6. ‘Merry Widow’

7. ‘Let The Sun Come In’

8. ‘Look Away’

9. ‘Your House Is On Fire’

10. ‘Just Let It Go’

11. ‘Vainglorious’

12. ‘I Think About You Daily’

Tomorrow night (May 12), The Pretenders are set to perform the live debut of the upbeat single as they headline Brighton’s Great Escape Festival, before starting a sold-out tour at some of the UK and Ireland’s most intimate venues. For those attending tomorrow’s set, the band also tease that they will be unveiling other new singles from the forthcoming album.

On June 30 The Pretenders are also set to join Guns N’ Roses as special guests at London’s BST Hyde Park, followed by a number of outdoor shows in Spain, Germany, Switzerland, Italy and the Netherlands. They will also be making appearances at festivals including Midnight Sun, Bearded Theory, Black Deer and Kite.

In October the band will land in America to play a set at the Ohana Festival in California, following an invitation from Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder and rock legend Dave Grohl. They have also teased that more live shows for 2023 are set to be announced soon. Find tickets for the UK dates here.