Pretty Vicious announce split

The band will bow out following a trio of gigs in December

Pretty Vicious have announced that they are splitting up.

The Welsh band only released their debut album ‘Beauty Of Youth’ back in July, but in a statement issued today (October 23) the group confirmed that they would be bringing the curtain down on Pretty Vicious in December.

“It is with heavy hearts that we have decided that the band cannot continue on the emotional rollercoaster we have been riding for the last five years,” the statement begins. “Events since we finished the album have meant that we could not promote the album which we are so proud of.

“For all the highs and lows, trials and tribulations there are basic functions that a band need to be able to carry out, and we haven’t been able to do that. As a result, the relationship within the band has fractured beyond repair.” You can read the full statement below.

Pretty Vicious frontman Brad Griffiths stopped performing live with the band back in May “due to ongoing personal health issues”, with the band acknowledging that it was a “really tough situation for all of us”.

In today’s break-up statement, Pretty Vicious said that they had “come to the conclusion that we all need to move on unencumbered by the baggage attached to Pretty Vicious” and confirmed that they would be forming a new band in 2020 with a new singer and a “bunch of new songs ready to go”.

“Thank you to all of our fans for their support over the years. Us three will see you in 2020 with a whole new project!”

You can see the last three Pretty Vicious tour dates below.

December

13 – 229 Venue 2, London

14 – Cavern, Exeter

15 – Globe, Cardiff