Primal Scream and Bicep to headline Wide Awake 2022

Wide Awake festival has announced its line-up for 2022 – see all the details below.

The event, which is held at Brockwell Park in London, will expand to two days next year (Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28). Early bird tickets are available here priced at £39.50.

Bicep will headline the Friday night of the festival, with Primal Scream set to close the Saturday by performing ‘Screamadelica’ in its entirety. Bobby Gillespie and co. are celebrating the 1991 album’s 30th anniversary with a run of special shows in 2022.

Elsewhere on the Wide Awake bill are the likes of Caribou, Floating Points, Working Men’s Club, Yard Act, Fat White Family, Leon Vynehall, Billy Nomates, Faye Webster, Sweeping Promises and Elkka.

Organisers promise that “many more” acts are to be announced in the coming months – check out the first official line-up poster below.

The inaugural Wide Awake took place back in September with performances from IDLES, Shame, Self Esteem, Porridge Radio and more.

In a four-star review of the event, NME wrote: Though the music at Wide Awake largely skew towards the recent trend of bands with sardonic, sprechgesang vocals and wiry guitars, there are some welcome – and necessary – detours across the day’s programme.

“A stunning example of this comes from Lynks, who delights the festival’s smallest stage with deliciously dirty lyrics and club-ready beats. The set is something between a rave and an aerobics class, as they lead the animated crowd through choreographed dance routines and sing-a-long lyrics.

Meanwhile, Primal Scream have hit out at the government’s new drug proposals which could result in middle-class users losing their passport and driving licence.