Primal Scream and Hot Chip megamix to headline Bigfoot, the UK’s first craft beer music festival

The likes of Primal Scream, Hot Chip‘s Megamix and Fat White Family are set to play the inaugural Bigfoot – the UK’s first ever craft beer music festival.

Taking place from June 18-20 at Warwickshire’s Ragley Hall, the event will see fans enjoying a wide array of bands and a equally impressive selection of brewers from across the UK.

While Primal Scream and Hot Chip’s Megamix will headline, fans can also expect sets from the likes of Maribou State (DJ set), Baxter Dury, A Certain Ratio, Erol Alkan, Franc Moody, Trojan Soundsystem and the London African Gospel Choir.

We've got a very exciting announcement today. @HillFarmstead brewery are coming to #Bigfoot21! Hill Farmstead are without a doubt one of the finest breweries in the world – in many people's opinion – the best in the world. pic.twitter.com/1oz7yibBV7 — Bigfoot Festival (@BigfootFest) November 17, 2020

Elsewhere, east London’s Signature Brew will bring their music-inspired craft beers to Bigfoot by hosting a punk stage with sets from the likes of Dinosaur Pile-Up, Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, cult favourites The Wytches and Chubby & The Gang, Big Joanie and more all expected.

Standard adult weekend tickets include camping and are priced at £120, while groups can buy four tickets for the price of three at £360. You can find out more information about Bigfoot Festival here.

Co-founder Greg Wells said: “I can’t think of a better way to recover from COVID, Brexit and Trump, than for us all to get together in the great outdoors at the height of English summer time, drink locally-made world-class beer, and watch one of the all time great bands.”