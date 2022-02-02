Primal Scream, Anne-Marie and Loyle Carner to headline Standon Calling 2022

Primal Scream, Anne-Marie and Loyle Carner have been announced as the main headliners of Standon Calling 2022.

The Standon Lordship, Hertfordshire festival will return this year from July 21-24, with Madness set to headline the opening night of the event on July 21.

Standon Calling have today (February 2) confirmed their three other main headliners, while also announcing a host of new names for their 2022 line-up.

Primal Scream, Anne-Marie and Loyle Carner will all headline, while the likes of The Cribs, Craig David Presents TS5, Sigrid, Sleaford Mods, Self Esteem, Dry Cleaning, Sugababes, Annie Mac, John Grant, Yard Act, Kojey Radical, Example, Basement Jaxx (DJ), Grandmaster Flash, Ezra Furman, Kelly Lee Owens, Billy Nomates, Enny, Nadia Rose and Lynks will all perform.

“After the joy of bringing everyone together against the odds in 2021 we could not be more pleased to share this unbelievable line up for 2022,” Standon Calling Founder and Director Alex Trenchard said in a statement.

“So many incredible artists are coming to Standon for the very first time, and with each year we get to enjoy this magical weekend with new and old friends from all around the UK! Standon Calling really is for everyone and this year we’re excited to bring you our most eclectic line-up to date!”

Further line-up announcements are set to be made in due course. Weekend Camping and Thursday Day Tickets for Standon Calling 2022 are on sale now and available here.

In other UK festival news, The Great Escape, Electric City, End Of The Road Festival and Parklife have all recently announced news about their line-ups for 2022.