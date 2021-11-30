Primal Scream announce extra dates for ‘Screamadelica’ UK tour

Primal Scream have added two extra dates to their ‘Screamadelica’ UK tour next year – find all the details below

As announced in September, Bobby Gillespie and co. will perform their seminal 1991 album in full next July to mark its 30th anniversary. Gigs are scheduled for Glasgow (July 1), Manchester (9) and London (16).

Today (November 30) the band took to social media to confirm a pair of extra concerts, which will take place at The Piece Hall in Halifax (July 8) and Alexandra Head, Cardiff Bay (22). Tickets go on sale at 9am GMT this Friday (December 3).

Happy Mondays, Hot Chip (DJ set), Peter Hook & The Light (New Order and Joy Division classics set) will open for Primal Scream in Cardiff. Special Guests for the Halifax date are yet to be announced.

delighted to announce Halifax & Cardiff as two additional dates for the 2022 Screamadelica Live Tour 📢 who’s in?! tickets on sale Friday 9AM. 8th July @ Halifax Piece Hall: https://t.co/OBkrskqH9F

22nd July @ Cardiff Bay: https://t.co/GfFvGpBrj2 pic.twitter.com/LHX3a3aDjM — Primal Scream (@ScreamOfficial) November 30, 2021

Primal Scream’s 2022 UK tour dates are as follows:



JULY 2022

1 – Glasgow, Queen’s Park

8 – The Piece Hall, Halifax (new show)

9 – Manchester, Castlefield Bowl

16 – London, Alexandra Palace Park

22 – Alexandra Head, Cardiff Bay (new show)

Earlier this year, the group marked the three-decade milestone of ‘Screamadelica’ with a 12-inch singles box set and double-vinyl picture disc. ‘Demodelica’ – an album of unreleased material boasting early demos and work-in-progress mixes – followed on October 15.

Meanwhile, frontman Bobby Gillespie recently opened up about his upbringing in a Glasgow tenement, saying that he constantly felt “like a failure” as a child.

“Kids like me were judged to be stupid because the educational structures designated us as such,” he explained. “We were set up to be labourers, or unemployed, on the scrapheap. I wanted to learn, but I wasn’t given anything to learn, and I didn’t know how to ask.”