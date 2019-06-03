The shows follow singles compilation 'Maximum Rock 'N' Roll' - and the completion of a new album.

Primal Scream have announced a major winter tour of the UK and Ireland in support of their new singles compilation ‘Maximum Rock ‘N’ Roll’.

The tour follows the band’s recent festival shows at Neighbourhood Weekender and All Points East. Tickets for the tour go on sale at 9am on Friday. Fans can register for pre-sale access to tickets here.

Although there are no new songs on ‘Maximum Rock ‘N’ Roll’, Bobby Gillespie recently revealed the band have finished recording a new album.

Gillespie told Long Live Vinyl: “I can’t say how it sounds, but we’re very, very excited by the music.” He added: “We’ve mixed this new album ourselves, and it took forever.”

The singer also revealed they did record two new songs as additional tracks for ‘Maximum Rock ‘N’ Roll’, but that their record label Sony rejected them. He said: “Sony wanted bangers. The tracks we gave them were good, but Sony went ‘That’s not what we were expecting.’ They wanted ‘Rocks 2’, I guess, but we gave them ‘Broken’ – a beautiful folk-rock track with 12-string guitars.”

‘Broken’ was recently released as a standalone 7″ single backed by the band’s debut single Ivy Ivy Ivy.

Gillespie also recently said he believes rock ‘n’ roll is a dead language, making the claim to Long Live Vinyl, Q and The Daily Telegraph. Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, Gillespie said: “Rock is a dying language. It’s like Latin, it’s old, it’s finished, it really has nothing more to say.” He instead praised the vitality of grime and hip-hop, saying; “It’s like they’re talking in an occult language, and that’s how it should be.”

Primal Scream’s winter 2019 tour dates are:

November 19: Oxford O2 Academy

November 20: Southampton Guildhall

November 21: Brighton Dome

November 23: Cardiff Great Hall

November 24: Liverpool O2 Academy

November 26: Manchester Albert Hall

November 27: Norwich UEA

November 29: London O2 Kentish Town Forum

December 1: Coventry Empire

December 3: Nottingham Rock City

December 4: Hull University Asylum

December 6: Leeds O2 Academy

December 7: Newcastle Boiler Shop

December 9: Dublin National Stadium

December 10: Belfast Ulster Hall

December 13: Inverness Ironworks

December 14: Aberdeen Music Hall

December 15: Perth Concert Hall

December 17: Glasgow Barrowlands