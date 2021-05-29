Primal Scream have announced plans to reissue their debut album ‘Sonic Flower Groove’.

Speaking in a new interview, frontman Bobby Gillespie said he discovered a newfound appreciation for the 1987 album while working on his autobiography Tenement Kid.

He said because there’s still elements of the record he’d like to change, the group are discussing releasing a revised version of it including the addition of two unreleased tracks.

Advertisement

“I wrote a lot about that record and the experience of recording it – we recorded it twice – and our inexperience,” Gillespie told Uncut. “I re-listened to the record a lot and had a new respect for it. We’re maybe going to reissue it.

“We’ll add two songs – there’s ‘Black Star Carnival’, which was a B-side, and also this unreleased track called ‘Tomorrow Ends Today’. It sounds like it could have been on the first Stone Roses record.”

He added: “I’m going to re-sequence the album and do a new record sleeve.”

Noting the album’s production, Gillespie said he plans to make a few changes and add some harmonies.

“At that point, everyone had the ’80s drum sound – the Bunnymen, The Smiths, everybody,” he said. “So, it would be good if we take the ’80s drum sound off it and maybe we could add some harmonies, because when I listen to it now, I think, ‘Why didn’t we do harmonies there?’

Advertisement

“So we might tinker with it, maybe we won’t. But ‘Tomorrow Ends Today’ sounds like a single. Why did we leave it off the album? It’s so good!

“The first side just runs like a dream – bang, bang, bang, bang. For some reason, we fucked it up.”

Meanwhile, Bobby Gillespie and Jehnny Beth have shared their second collaborative single, ‘Chase It Down’.

The song is taken from the duo’s upcoming joint album ‘Utopian Ashes’, which is set for release on July 2.